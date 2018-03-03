PHOTOS: Buhari receives ECOWAS president in Abuja Richard Akinwumi Related News President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou, Special Adviser Mr Diane Mamadi and Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Mrs Toure Maman Nee Kone, Minister of State Foreign Affairs and .Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou, Special Adviser Mr Diane Mamadi and Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Mrs Toure Maman Nee Kone, Minister of State Foreign Affairs and .Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari and the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari and the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari and the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari and the ECOWAS President Mr Jean Cloude Kessi Brou during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 2ND, 2018. WhatsApp

