Highlights of the Senate this week

The plenary, for two days, was presided by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, due to other assignments the Senate President attended to. The chamber also held a humorous session while Mr. Saraki was away.

Below are highlights of the Nigerian Senate this week:

Monday

– The Senate committee on Local and Foreign Debts during a courtesy visit to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said Nigeria needs to lower its debt profile in order to make financial resources available for priority projects.

Tuesday

– The Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourned the trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, till March 8 to enable the defence reply to the prosecution’s written address. Mr. Saraki was arraigned in 2015 by the federal government for alleged false declaration of asset after he served as governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

– Senators of the opposition party in a lighter mood called APC ‘All Progressive Crises.’ The comedy played out when the Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, moved the motion for adjournment to allow APC senators attend the party’s NEC meeting.

– A senator, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), who was recently removed as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, vowed to ‘fight’ senators and members of the House of Representatives who are ‘misbehaving.’

Wednesday

– The Senate mandated its committee on judiciary to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged resumption of Tony Ojukwu as the acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

– The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said that the National Assembly would transmit the Disability Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari within 30 days for assent.

– While speaking at the opening of a two-day policy round-table discussion on the future of the anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria, Mr. Saraki called for a non-partisan approach to fighting corruption in the country.

Thursday

– Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Chukwuka Utazi has alleged that the lackadaisical attitude of the House of Representatives committee on anti-corruption has continued to stall the passage of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIU) bill.

– The Senate passed, for concurrence the Federal Audit Services Commission Bill which will ensure regular audit of federal expenditure.

– The National Assembly received a report of constitutional amendments from state assemblies.