Major highlights from the House of Representatives this week

Related News

The face-off between the lower legislative chamber and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development that led to the vote of no confidence passed on the two ministers was the major event in the house last week.

All members of the House of Representatives voted in support of a no convidence vote on Kayode Fayemi and his state counterpart, Bawa Bwari.

The two ministers had boycotted a debate on the steel sector, focusing on the Ajaokuta steel company which the House organised on Thursday.

Below are some of the highlights:

Tuesday

Speaker Yakubu Dogara read a communication from the Nigerian president on declining presidential assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill. The president had cited duplication f duties and scarce financial resources as reasons.

The House adopted a motion on the need to investigate the non-payment of monies for local contractors in the 2017 budget.

Wednesday

The House adopted a motion of urgent national importance moved by the minority whip, Yakubu Barde, on the wanton killings and destruction of properties in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna and the killings by cattle rustlers.

Thurday

The House had a sectoral debate on the steel industry with focus on the Ajaokuta Steel Company, it invited all relevant stakeholders in the industry and the ministers in the ministries of mines and steel and also finance.

The house in a unanimous vote, passed a vote of no confidence on the minister of mines and steel and his state counterpart boycotting the sectional debate.

A member of the House of Representatives, Nkem Abonta, at the plenary described Nigeria’s ministers as incompetent. He also called for the arrest of the ‘offending’ ministers for boycotting the debate. Mr. Fayemi has since criticised the decision of the lawmakers describing it as unwarranted.