PHOTO STORY: Buhari receives letters of credence from Uganda, Singapore, Philippines’ ambassadors Sani Tukur Related News PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES HC OF UGANDA 2. President Muhammadu Buhari receives a letter of credence from the Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Nelson Ocheger during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES HC UGANDA 3. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Flanked by the Nigerian Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Ibrahim and the Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Nelson Ochegerduring the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018 PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES SINGAPORE 4A. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the High Commissioner of Singapore to Nigeria, Mr Lim Sim Seng during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES SINGAPORE 4B. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the High Commissioner of Singapore to Nigeria, Mr Lim Sim Seng ad wife, Mrs Lim Tomoko during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018 PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES SINGAPORE 5. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the High Commissioner of Singapore to Nigeria, Mr Lim Sim Seng ad wife, Mrs Lim Tomoko during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018 PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES PHILIPINES H.E Ms SHIRLEY Ho VICARIO 1A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari receives letter of credence from the Ambassador of Philipines to Nigeria, Ms. Shirley Ho Vicario during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES PHILIPINES H.E Ms SHIRLEY Ho VICARIO 1A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari receives letter of credence from the Ambassador of Philipines to Nigeria, Ms. Shirley Ho Vicario during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES PHILIPINES H.E Ms SHIRLEY Ho VICARIO 3. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Flanked by the Nigerian Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Buka Ibrahim and the Ambassador of Philipines to Nigeria, Ms. Shirley Ho Vicario during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018 PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES HC OF UGANDA 1A. Tthe Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Nelson Ocheger inspect Parade of guards during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES HC OF UGANDA 1. Tthe Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Nelson Ocheger inspect Parade of guards during the Presentation of Letter of Credence at the State Houe in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAR 1 2018. WhatsApp

