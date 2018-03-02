Buhari condemns Boko Haram attack on Rann

President Muhammadu Buhari says the attack on humanitarian workers in Rann, Borno State, more than ever shows Boko Haram insurgents as godless, brutish, and utterly to be despised.

“As I have always maintained, no true religion advocates hurting the innocent. To now further attack and kill those offering humanitarian aid is the height of bestiality. It is odious before both God and man,” the president said, while sympathising with the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies working at Rann, and in the country generally.

Mr. Buhari said such cowardly attacks can only bolster the determination of government to bring the Boko Haram insurgency to a decisive end, in the shortest possible time.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Rann on Thursday night leading to the death of at least three UN aid workers.

The attack was earlier condemned by the U.S. government.

