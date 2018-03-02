Foremost Nigerian Islamic scholar advocates death sentence for drug dealers

Related News

The national chairman of Izalatul Bidi’a Waikamatus Sunnah, a major Islamic group in Northern Nigeria, Abdullahi Lau, wants the Nigerian government to push for death sentence as a punitive measure on drug dealers.

He said the importation of illicit drugs is destroying the future of the younger generation.

The cleric, who said this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna said it is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens against drugs abuse.

‎”Today young women take drugs, widows take drugs, youth take drugs, elders take drugs; In fact, some scholars now take drugs. This is why the government must take the issue of drug abuse seriously.

“The authorities must take stringent action against those smuggling drugs into the country. In Saudi Arabia‎, anybody caught importing drugs into their county will be killed because his intention is also to kill the people.

“So, whoever wants to kill our children by importing illegal drugs into this country deserves to die before he kills us.”

The scholar added that “agencies like NDLEA need to be supported in this fight against drug abuse, particularly in the north, because a few days ago I heard a tonne of drugs was intercepted on its way to north.

“Such drugs are what the youth take to get involved in kidnapping and killings of innocent people. ‎I think government must fight the dealers to the end to free the society from their devilish act,” he said.

The scholar also spoke on the role of the clergy in stemming the tide.

”Our role as religious leaders is to preach against it and other social vices just like we did when HIV came into the country.

“Our involvement as Muslim and Christian clerics played a greater role in HIV reduction in the society. So, I believe if Muslim and Christian clerics will take it as a duty to continue preaching against the menace, it will reduce God-willing.

“But the authorities whose duty it is to enforce the law must take the fight more seriously because our society is being destroyed,” he said.

The Islamic scholar also urged the youth to learn skills acquisition and to acquire western education so as to be self dependent.

He said Islam as a religion abhors killing of innocent people, adding that the group he leads ”is busy teaching and preaching against bad morals in the society.”

The scholar’s advice on drug abuse comes a day after the Northern Governors Forum in Kaduna urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the country.

The governors called on all relevant authorities to step up efforts in combating the menace.