U.S. Secretary of State visits Nigeria, 4 others next week

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, would visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13, the U.S. Department of State has said.

The spokesperson for the Department, Heather Nauert, said Mr. Tillerson would also travel to Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi and N’Djamena.

During his visit to Abuja, Mr. Tillerson is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries.

Ms. Nauert said: “On his first official trip to Africa, Secretary Rex Tillerson will travel to N’Djamena, Chad; Djibouti, Djibouti; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya and Abuja, Nigeria, March 6-13, 2018.

“Secretary Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa.

“This is to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

“In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.”

During his trip, Mr. Tillerson will also meet with the U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.