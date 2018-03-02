U.S. Secretary of State visits Nigeria, 4 others next week

Rex Tillerson [Photo: The New Yorker]

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, would visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13, the U.S. Department of State has said.

The spokesperson for the Department, Heather Nauert, said Mr. Tillerson would also travel to Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi and N’Djamena.

During his visit to Abuja, Mr. Tillerson is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries.

Ms. Nauert said: “On his first official trip to Africa, Secretary Rex Tillerson will travel to N’Djamena, Chad; Djibouti, Djibouti; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya and Abuja, Nigeria, March 6-13, 2018.

“Secretary Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa.

“This is to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

“In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.”

During his trip, Mr. Tillerson will also meet with the U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.