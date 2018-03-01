NUC urged to monitor universities in neighbouring countries

Related News

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has been urged to closely monitor universities in neighbouring countries that offer various degree programmes with a view to determine mushroom centres that issue fake certificates to students.

In a statement by Cotonou-based ISM Adonai university, the commission was enjoined to assess the status of some of the higher institutions, their accreditations, ranking and licensing from approving authorities and credible regulatory bodies.

The Director of Studies of ISM Adonai university, Henry Ogeiva, who signed the statement, said the monitoring become necessary in view of patronages of prospective students from Nigeria trooping to neighbouring countries for affordable and qualitative university education.

Mr. Ogeiva said: “As part of our social responsibilities and efforts to ensure sanity in higher education system in Benin Republic and Nigeria, the management of ISM Adonai has written to the National Universities Commission (NUC), and Federal Ministry of Education, to report individuals and institutions running illegal programmes and affiliation centres to guard and protect prospective students.”

He said university campuses are formed, designed and built to reflect the core values of the educational system and the vision of fore-fathers toward excellence. Campuses should therefore not be in rented apartments but in a befitting and conducive structures with facilities and equipment to compliment the theoretical foundations of students.

The Director said: “In our university we have well-ventilated multimedia lecture rooms, well-stocked library and ICT laboratory that are conducive for learning and they rank with what is obtainable in world-class universities. Our academic and non-academic staffers are qualified and are performing excellently in their respective offices.

“In order to provide adequate information to our current and prospective students and their sponsors, we run a website with comprehensive information about the operations of the university. Through this medium, we have not only attracted students from Nigeria, but also India, Cameroon, Sudan, Niger, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo.”