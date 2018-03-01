Nigerian Ministers are incompetent – Rep

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives from Abia state, Nkem Abonta, has said Nigeria’s ministers are incompetent.

Mr. Abonta said this at the House of Representatives debate on Thursday which the ministers of steel development: Kayode Fayemi, Minister, Solid Minerals Development in Nigeria and Mr. Bawa Bwari, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, boycotted.

He also called for the arrest of the two ministers whom the speaker announced at the plenary, instructed the sole administrator of Ajaokuta steel company to also boycott the debate.

The House had invited the ministers to make presentations at the debate which focuses on the steel sector and specifically on how to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the two ministers of Mines and Steel Development were to be absent at the debate scheduled for Thursday by the House of Representatives.

The debate is ongoing in the absence of the ministers of Mines and steel development and their finance counterpart, Kemi Adeosun.