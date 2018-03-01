Nigerian Ministers are incompetent – Rep

House of Reps

A member of the House of Representatives from Abia state, Nkem Abonta, has said Nigeria’s ministers are incompetent.

Mr. Abonta said this at the House of Representatives debate on Thursday which the ministers of steel development: Kayode Fayemi, Minister, Solid Minerals Development in Nigeria and Mr. Bawa Bwari, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, boycotted.

He also called for the arrest of the two ministers whom the speaker announced at the plenary, instructed the sole administrator of Ajaokuta steel company to also boycott the debate.

The House had invited the ministers to make presentations at the debate which focuses on the steel sector and specifically on how to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the two ministers of Mines and Steel Development were to be absent at the debate scheduled for Thursday by the House of Representatives.

The debate is ongoing in the absence of the ministers of Mines and steel development and their finance counterpart, Kemi Adeosun.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.