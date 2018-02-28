Atiku speaks on murder of Adamawa PDP spokesperson

Related News

A former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the latest sectarian crisis, which claimed the life of the Adamawa State PDP spokesperson, Sam Zadock and 12 other victims.

Mr. Abubakar also condemned similar crisis in Kaduna and other places that have led to avoidable loss of lives in the country.

The former vice president said he was deeply embarrassed and utterly shocked by the continuing cycle of violence, revenge and counter revenge by ethnic warriors and militias in the country that has led to needless waste of precious human lives.

He noted that the reckless disregard for the sanctity of life is not only disturbing, but it also shows the failure of local leaders to manage differences and grievances, adding that “bloodshed cannot be the solution to those grievances.”

He explained that our common humanity is greater than our ethnic and religious differences and that the frequent resort to violence is inconsistent with the teachings of our religions about the sanctity of life.

Mr. Abubakar stressed that no society can achieve peace and happiness when love is replaced with violent and destructive hate and bigotry.

The former vice president called for cool headed approach to conflict resolutions instead of incitements to violence by ethnic and religious leaders, adding that those who encourage the destruction of life are unfit to lead others.

He also called for increased vigilance and prompt response to early signs of developing violence or conflicts in order to nip such crises in the bud.

He explained that the deployment of troops after lives have been lost “is tantamount to locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

While praising the efforts of security personnel and their sacrifices, he called for improved strategies and the use human intelligence to foil mass murderers before they strike.

He condoled with the Zadock family, families of the other deceased and the Adamawa PDP over the loss of their loved ones.