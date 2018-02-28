Alleged N300 million fraud: Court to rule on admissibility of evidence against ex-PDP chairman

Related News

Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court has adjourned to April 11 for ruling on the admissibility of bank statements tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its witness, Chidi Eboigbe in the corruption trial of former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello, and his son, Bello Mohammed.

Mr. Eboigbe, a compliance officer with Eco Bank who was led in evidence by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, counsel to the EFCC, said he had a responsibility to act as a liaison to law enforcement agencies as well as bank regulators.

The PW7 told the court that he received a request from EFCC to furnish the Commission with some documents regarding the account of Kumugomo Ltd which included account opening documents, statement of account, certificate of identification and covering letter bearing official letter-head of Eco Bank.

The prosecution, thereafter, sought to tender the document in evidence.

However, Mr. Bello’s counsel, Solomon Umoh, objected to the admissibility of the documents on the ground that they were not frontloaded and that he never had the opportunity to see the documents before they were tendered.

Mr. Umoh added that the covering letter dated May 21, 2017 as well as certificate of identification dated May 22, 2017 did not form part of the proof of the evidence before the court.

He urged to discountenance the documents and mark it ‘rejected’.

Other counsel in the matter aligned themselves with his argument and submission.

Responding, Mr. Atolagbe said though the covering letter and the certificate of identification were not contained in the frontloaded documents, he however argued that the prosecution under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has the duty to furnish the defendant with facilities that would help its case. He cited Section 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 to support his argument.

Mr. Atolagbe further argued “that it is on record that the statement of account sought to be tendered and the account opening documents were duly frontloaded and by frontloading the account statement and account opening package Section 36 (6b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has been duly complied with”.

He said the certificate of identification was just to comply with the provisions of the Evidence Act, adding that “the covering letter does not go to the substance of the case against defendant”.

He submitted that all the Sections mentioned in the practice direction had all been complied with.

After heated argument, Justice Mohammed adjourned for ruling.

Haliru Bello, his son, Bello Mohammed, and their Company, Bam Project and Properties Ltd are facing trial on a four-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N300 million, which they allegedly collected from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki (rtd).