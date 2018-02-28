NYSC announces registration date for 2018 Batch ‘A’

PIC.15. SWEARING-IN CEREMONY FOR NYSC 2017 BATCH A MEMBERS IN ABUJA
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02806/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed March 26 for the commencement of online registration of 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members nationwide.

The NYSC announced this on its Facebook page on Wednesday. .

The management of the scheme said the registration will end on April 8.

According to NYSC, the deployment and printing of call-up letters by its ICT department will thereafter begin on April 9 to 11.

The highlights of the exercise include:

(a) The notification /online printing of call-up letters/ Delivery of call – up letters to institutions for stream ‘1’ will begin on April 12 to 15, 2018.

(b) The online printing of deployment deposition by corps producing institutions (CPI’s) is April 12 to 16,2018.

The NYSC was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

The purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.