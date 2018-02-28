UN outraged by Dapchi schoolgirls abduction – Guterres

The UN has expressed outrage at the abduction of 110 schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, that he “strongly condemns the abduction and attack”.

Mr. Guterres said he was gravely concerned over the situation of the schoolgirls’ abducted during an attack on their educational institution in Dapch, Yobe state, on February 19.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of all missing girls and for their safe return to their families.

The UN chief urged the Nigerian authorities to swiftly bring those responsible for this dastardly act to justice.

He reiterated the solidarity and support of the UN to the Nigerian government and other affected countries in the region in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The UN had earlier described the abduction as “another horrific incident where young women and girls are targeted by terror groups.

“And we very much hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and just as importantly, that the girls will be found and returned to safety.

“I think the fact that these young women were abducted in an educational setting, where they should have been safe, just adds to the horror of the story.”

