PHOTOS: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others attend APC caucus meeting Premium Times Related News From Left: President Muhammadu Buhari, John Oyegun, Yakubu Dogara, Bola Tinubu PRESIDENT BUHARI CHAIRS 4TH NAT APC CAUCUS MEETING 3A&B.. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari Chats with Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the Party’ 4th National Caucus Meeting held Monday night at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 26 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Naional Chairman Chef John Odigie Oyegun during the Party’ 4th National Caucus Meeting held Monday night at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 26 2018 PRESIDENT BUHARI CHAIRS 4TH NAT APC CAUCUS MEETING 0A&B. ON ARRIVAL: R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Naional Chairman Chef John Odigie Oyegun and APC National Secretary, Alhaji Mai Buni during the Party’ 4th National Caucus Meeting held Monday night at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 26 2018 WhatsApp

