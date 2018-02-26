APC holds caucus, NEC meetings

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to hold its national caucus meeting today by 8.00 p.m. and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, tomorrow 11.00 a.m.

The caucus meeting, according to a statement by the party, will hold at the presidential banquet hall, Aso Villa Abuja followed by the NEC at the party’s national secretariat.

According to a report by Daily Trust, today’s meeting would receive the interim report from the Bola Tinubu-led committee on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence – building” that was recently constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to patch cracks in the party.

The meeting is expected to also ratify a comprehensive programme with dates on Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration Exercise, Ward Congresses, Local Government Area Congresses, State Congresses and National Convention which was brought to the attention of the caucus at the October 31, 2017 meeting.

The party’s national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, had said on January 6 while addressing journalists that both meetings would hold to endorse the time-table for congresses, as the national convention and congress would hold before June.

However in the notice of these meetings, no specific details on what will be discussed and expected was disclosed.