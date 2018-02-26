Jonathan salutes Shagari at 93

Shehu Shagari

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former President Shehu Shagari who clocked 93 years this Sunday, describing him as a formidable patriot and exemplary statesman.

In a goodwill message to the nonagenarian, Mr. Jonathan praised Mr. Shagari as a humble leader who set standards in selfless service.

A statement by Mr. Jonathan’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, quoted the former president as describing Mr. Shagari as an elder statesman whose conduct in and out of office is worthy of emulation.

The statement read:

“I write, on behalf of my family, to express very warm greetings to you on the occasion of your 93rd birthday.

“I am glad the grace of Almighty Allah which led you to set standards in selfless service has kept you healthy in old age.

“You are an exemplary leader and elder statesman whose humility, patriotism, peaceful disposition and vision for a great nation will continue to inspire Nigerians across generations.

“I wish you more years in good health and sound mind for you to continue to do good for humanity.”

