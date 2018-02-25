Underaged voting: PDP dismisses INEC’s investigative committee

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the eight-member committee set up by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to investigate the existence of underaged voters in its register.

The committee had been set up in the wake of the furore generated by the footage of underaged persons voting at the recent polls in Kano.

Mr. Yakubu had said the committee will not investigate the outcome of the Kano State election but the “allegation of underaged voters who voted using the commission’s register.”

Both INEC and the Kano State electoral body have shifted blames to each other over the issue.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday questioned the scope of the exercise, which excluded Katsina state from the intended probe, despite “vast” evidence of underage voters in both Kano and Katsina states.

The PDP said the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose in “staunch” defence of INEC over the matter has further showed that it supported illegality.

The APC had in a statement while subtly defending INEC accused the opposition party of crying wolf where there was none.

But the PDP in its statement said the panel constituted by INEC lacks credibility as it comprises of members of the “same indicted INEC”.

It alleged that the committee has been detailed to arrive at “predetermined findings and recommendations to exonerate the Yakubu-led commission and play down on the electoral implications of the existence of underage voters.”

“Nigerians have been wondering why INEC is afraid of looking at its register in Katsina State. Is it because Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and a probe is likely to expose cans of worms?

“Is INEC afraid that a sanitised register would lead to a massive drop in the voting population in the state and cripple APC’s rigging plan?

“Nigerians are also wondering why INEC has vehemently refused to include other stakeholders, including political parties, credible NGOs and Civil Society Organisations in this important assignment to guarantee its credibility.

“We hold that by excluding other stakeholders, INEC is definitely not sincere with the sanitisation of INEC voters’ register in Kano, Katsina and other states where, out of intimidation, it is allowing the registration of minors,” the party said.

The statement added that, “INEC under Prof. Yakubu is already manifesting weaknesses and bias, which further confirms why it should not be trusted in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“Consequently, the PDP and all aligning stakeholders will not accept any findings or recommendations from INEC’s in-house committee, as such will not reflect the reality on the ground regarding the contaminated register.

“Furthermore, we insist that INEC must be bold enough to extend the inquest to Katsina state as well as other states where minors were registered unless it wants the world to believe that it had already caved into pressure ahead of the 2019 general elections. At any rate, who enjoys the company of fleas like one with an open sore.”

The PDP charged Mr. Yakubu to redeem his name by disbanding the “flawed” committee and set up a more credible and transparent panel made up of political parties, credible NGOs and CSOs and extend the inquest to Katsina and other states.

“Prof. Yakubu must understand that his allegiance is to Nigeria and not the APC. INEC under him must not lose its credibility or be reduced to an annex of the APC and it’s failed Presidency, as such would be resisted.

“Indeed, Nigerians would not accept anything short of a credible, free and fair general elections in 2019 and any attempt by any one to pander towards the rejected APC with a view to subvert the determined will of the people will have himself to blame.”