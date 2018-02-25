Nigerian customs seize Indian hemp packed alongside coconuts, books

Related News

The Nigerian Customs Service , NCS, Ogun State Area Command has seized 88 coconut packs and 42 compressed book packs hiding Cannabis Sativa, also known as Indian Hemp in a creek along Idiroko-Benin Republic border.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He said the exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, explaining that the illegal substanceS were recovered in Ihunbon-Oke-Odan creek

“Upon thorough examination, forty two (42) compressed book packs and eighty eight (88) coconut packs of Cannabis Sativa (popularly known as Indian hemp) were uncovered”, he disclosed and added that, the rapid response squad also intercepted four bales of second clothing/shoes used to conceal the hard drugs

“The Rapid Response Squad of Ogun Area Command based on credible intelligence intercepted four bales of second clothing/shoes suspected to have been use to conceal compressed packs of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp) at Ihunbo-Oke-Odan creeks along Idiroko road”, Mr. Maidawa said.

” To this end, the Customs Area Controller (Comptroller Sani Madugu) directed the seizing Officer to immediately hand over the said items to NDLEA Idiroko Command for investigation, in line with the existing cordial relationship and synergy between sister security agencies working in the border.”

The Spokesman said the NDLEA Idiroko Special Command field tested the aforementioned items using the United Nations Test Kit and affirmed that the items were positive for Cannabis Sativa and weighed 77 kilograms.

“It is pertinent to inform you that the rate, desperation and determination by smugglers to exploit all avenues to smuggle such unhealthy items into the society is worrisome. But together, with the cooperation of all patriotic Nigerians, we will be steps ahead of them and the success story will be ours,” he said.