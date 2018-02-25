Nigerian Army postpones recruitment exercise – Spokesman

Related News

The Nigerian Army has postponed its 77 Regular Recruitment exercise earlier scheduled to hold from February 26 to March 9 till further notice.

A statement issued by Aliyu Yusuf on behalf of the Director of Army Public Relations on Sunday, said that a new date for the exercise would be communicated in due course through the media and Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal (recruitment.army.mil.ng).

Mr. Yusuf said the authority “highly regretted inconveniences caused” by the postponement.

(NAN)