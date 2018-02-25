Nigerian Air Force deploys more assets to look for #DapchiGirls

Nigerian Airforce
Nigerian air force used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: www.airforce.mil.ng]

The Nigerian Air Force has released the statement below on efforts to locate the missing Dapchi girls.

The Nigerian government on Sunday confirmed that 110 schoolgirls were missing after last Monday’s attack by Boko Haram on their school in Dapchi.

Read the statement from the Air Force below.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to the Northeast in a renewed effort at locating the missing Dapchi girls.

Before now, following confirmation of reports that some of the girls were yet to be accounted for, the NAF had deployed some ISR platforms and helicopters to search for and possibly locate the missing girls as well as the rogue Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

Although these search operations were conducted in a covert manner, for obvious reasons, the efforts did not yield the desired results.

Accordingly, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sadique Abubakar, directed the immediate deployment of additional air assets and NAF personnel to the Northeast with the sole mission of conducting day and night searches for the missing girls.

It is noteworthy that the renewed efforts at locating the girls are being conducted in close liaison with other surface security forces.

While the NAF will spare no efforts at possibly locating the girls via its air operations, it also seizes this opportunity to call on anyone, especially the locals, who might have any information that could lead to the location of the girls to bring such information forward to NAF authorities or other relevant security agencies.

Kindly note that the following telephone numbers are open for any member of the public having information that could help the NAF in its task regarding the missing girls.

