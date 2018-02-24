Top stories from Senate this week

Related News

Controversy surrounding the altering of the election sequence topped the agenda at the senate this week.

While some of senators who are against the change received knocks, an allegation of financial mismanagement hit the Northern Governors Forum.

Below are the top stories from Nigeria senate this week:

Tuesday

– The Senate mandates its committee on public accounts to carry out an investigation into an alleged ‘secret account’ operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Agip Oil Company and report back in four weeks.

– While speaking at the launch of Dubawa and Udeme projects of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, Shehu Sani (Kaduna-APC) said constituency projects have no place in Nigeria’s democratic development, noting that lawmakers should focus more on oversight functions.

– “It is of concern to us that these actions by the governor have been done in the name of Mr. President who he believed that he is his son that he so much loves. Governor Nasir El-Rufai is an affliction to the people of Kaduna State and a curse to us,” Shehu Sani on the demolition of an APC faction building in Kaduna.

– Dino Melaye, Kogi-APC, draws the attention of the Senate to comments made by a senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the election sequence. The Senate resolves to look into the matter and asked its committee on ethics and privileges to investigate.

Wednesday

– Senators under the umbrella of the Northern Senators Forum remove Abdullahi Adamu as their chairman. He is replaced by Aliyu Wammako, a former Sokoto State governor.

– Shehu Sani (Kaduna-APC), claims (many believe jokingly) that about N70 million belonging to the Northern Senators Forum was ‘carted’ away by monkeys in a farm house.

– Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta-APC), who accused his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election plans in 2019, apologises.

Thursday

– Abdullahi Adamu, who was removed as chairman Northern Senators’ Forum, denies allegation he mismanaged funds belonging to the group.

– Some senators hint that the release of some of the Chibok girls kidnapped in April 2014, involved payment of huge amounts of money to the Boko Haram.

– Members of the Northern Senators Forum never held a meeting to discuss the removal of Abdullahi Adamu as its chairman, a member of the forum, Ali Wakili, says.