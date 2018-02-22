Chairpersons, board members of OSGF parastatals for inauguration Tuesday

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF [Photo credit: Google maps]

Some newly appointed chairpersons and board members of parastatals under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will be inaugurated on February 27.

A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) at the Office of the, OSGF, said the inauguration will take place by 3 p.m. at the OSGF’s Conference Room at the Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The officials were appointed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Prior to their inauguration, Chairmen and Members will be documented at the Conference Room, Ground Floor, of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), between the hours of 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on Monday 26th February 2018,” the statement said.

“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification.”

Some of the committees include National Commission for Refugees, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, National Lottery Trust Fund, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission, Galaxy Backbone Limited, and the National Agency for the Control of Aids.

