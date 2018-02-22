Northern Elders Forum appoints new leaders

Related News

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has appointed new leaders and approved a new structure proposed by its special “Think Thank” Committee.

A statement issued on Thursday by the chairman of the implementation committee of the forum, Mohammed Kirfi, said the new appointments were made at a meeting which held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said the meeting also deliberated on critical issues concerning the organisation and the nation at large.

The statement listed those appointed to run the affairs of the organisation to include Ango Abdullahi, who is the new chairman of Board of Trustees and Convener.

Mr. Abdullahi takes over from Paul Unongo, who was removed last month and Sani Zangon-Daura who was appointed as interim chairman.

Mr. Zangon-Daura was reappointed the Deputy Chairman (North West), while Paul Tarfa was appointed the Deputy Chairman (North East), and Yahaya Kwande, Deputy Chairman (North Central).

The meeting also ratified the appointment of the already existing 21 members of the Board of Trustees and also appointed the management board.

Those appointed are Mohammed Goni, Chairman of the Management Board, and Patrick Adaba, Vice Chairman.

Yima Sen was appointed the Director General/CEO, while Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Sam Nda Isiah and Bashir Sodangi were appointed as Directors.

Others are “Sale Maina, Bitrus Dangiwa, S. Bogoro, N. A. Shariff, M. B. Wali, Bello Suleiman, Sani Aminu Dutsinma, Safiya Illiyasu and Halen Jekelle”

NEF lamented the state of insecurity in the country and strongly condemned the “horrifying carnage and bloodletting” going on in the North and other parts of Nigeria, associated with the Boko Haram insurgency and farmers and herdsmen clashes.

“NEF wants an immediate and complete end to these unfortunate happenings and will work with government, other community and civil society organizations, traditional rulers, political leaders and the clergy to ensure that peace returns to the North and to Nigeria.

“In particular, NEF wants to see a total end to killings across the country,” the statement said.

The forum also said it would like to see the introduction and application of modern livestock management practices in order to protect herdsmen and farmers, their families and communities, and to enhance their quality of life.