Former UNILAG VC named Ibadan Technical University Pro-Chancellor

Related News

The governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has appointed a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, as the pioneer pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the Technical University, Ibadan.

The appointment was announced through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Also appointed as council members were the Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun-Oluwa Awosika; a professor of Agriculture Engineering at the University of Ibadan, Abimbola Sangodoyin; and Executive Vice Chairman, Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, Tunji Olaopa.

On the eight-member list also were an oil magnate, Doye Ayoola; a former Managing Director of FBN, Jacob Ajekiigbe; and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnership, UI, Olanike Adeyemo.

Others are a lecturer at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, UNILAG, Adetona Oladejo and Mariam Abdulraheem-Mustapha of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin.

Mr. Alli said that the governing council members were appointed for a period of four years.

The Technical University, a public-private initiative, was established in 2012 and had commenced academic activities.

“The Technical University’s mission is to cultivate a cadre of technical professionals with requisite entrepreneurial skills capable of creating jobs and employment,” the statement said.

“It is committed to the efficient and responsible use of science, technology, engineering and innovation in solving societal problems.

“While congratulating and urging them to consider their appointment as a call to service, the governor and the government expect them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and in line with government’s vision for the university.”