Buhari signs bill extending FCT’s 2017 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari signing

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation (Amendment) Act 2018.

According to Ita Solomon Enang, the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), the Act amends the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2017 and extends the implementation period of the FCT 2017 budget from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018 “or until the coming into force of the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2018, whichever is earlier.”

“This assent now extends the life of the F.C.T Appropriation Act and the Administration can now continue implementing projects and programmes in accordance with the 2017 Act assented to in December, 2017,” Mr. Enang said in the statement.

