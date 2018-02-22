Army gets new spokesperson

Senior Army officers used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Nigerian Army has appointed J.T.E. Chukwu, a brigadier general, as new Director, Army Public Relations.

The army also appointed M.A. Anka, a colonel, as new Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

The appointments were confirmed by outgoing Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Usman stated that he had been nominated to attend Senior Executive Course 40 at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

He added that Mr. Anka would take over from John Agim, a brigadier general, now the Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI).

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • ForHowLong

    When will the police change their useless politician of a spokesman? At least the army is regaining respectability but the police is daily going down into ignominy through the activities of incompetent IGP and politician in police uniform called Jimoh Moshood.