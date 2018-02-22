Army gets new spokesperson

Related News

The Nigerian Army has appointed J.T.E. Chukwu, a brigadier general, as new Director, Army Public Relations.

The army also appointed M.A. Anka, a colonel, as new Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

The appointments were confirmed by outgoing Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Usman stated that he had been nominated to attend Senior Executive Course 40 at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

He added that Mr. Anka would take over from John Agim, a brigadier general, now the Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI).

(NAN)