JUST IN: Nigerian Catholic bishops elect new president

Related News

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has elected a new president to replace the Archbishop of Jos Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama.

The newly elected bishop, Augustine Akubeze, is the current Archbishop of Benin Diocese. He was elected during the first 2018 plenary session of the CBCN this week in Abuja.

The election results were, however, not announced till Thursday evening at a Holy Mass currently ongoing at Saint Charles Lwanga Parish, Apo, Abuja.

Mr. Akubeze’s predecessor, Mr. Kaigama, served two tenures of three years each, before leaving office.

Details later…