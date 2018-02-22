We will not condone cattle rustling in Kogi – Government

Related News

The Kogi State Government has warned cattle rustlers that their nefarious activities will not be condoned in the state.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, Governor Yahaya Bello said the state’s hospitality should not be taken as gateway for criminal elements. He assured the people that government will protect them from the hands of criminals.

Kogi is one of the states that welcome the creation of cattle colonies to stem the tide of farmers/herders clashes.

Mr. Bello had earlier submitted a letter to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture signifying the state’s intention to provide land for the colonies.

The Guardian reported that armed persons on Tuesday rustled 95 cows after reportedly launching an attack on SBD Farm Limited belonging to the late former minister of national planning, Silas Daniyan, in Mopa Muro Local Council of Kogi State.

The farm manager and eldest son of the late elder statesman, Folurunsho Daniyan, said the armed attackers invaded the facility at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

He added that the gunmen tied the tender and matcheted him into unconsciousness before making away with 95 cows from the farm.

“The reports of cattle rustling in Mopa is regrettable. Security agencies will investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to justice. The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara is working with security agencies to ensure that criminal elements do not have a place in our society.

“Our open arms is no invitation to criminals. Our first responsibility as a government is to ensure the security of lives and property in the state,,” Mr. Bello said in a statement in Thursday

The governor assured the management of SBD Farms that thorough investigations will be done to get to the root of the matter, appealing to the people of the area not to take the laws into their hands.

“Daniyan Farms has existed for decades, providing food for our people and empowering our youth and women. Government will not allow criminals to destroy those legacies.

“Government has also directed security agents to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering as rustlers are not known to reside in a particular place. They move from place to place to perpetrate their crimes.

“The good thing is that the leadership of the Fulanis in the state are working with security agents to ensure peace and harmony. We shall spare no criminal who is fomenting trouble in the State”.

He said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Mopamuro has been strengthened to support other security agencies to ensure peace in the area, saying his administration will not tolerate acts capable of endangering the lives of the people.

He also said the state government has invested heavily in training officials of the Kogi State Vigilante Service to ensure security at the grassroots.