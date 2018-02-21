Yobe attack: PDP reacts to ‘missing’ school girls

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock over reports that scores of female students have been abducted after insurgents attacked Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi , Yobe State on Tuesday.

The party in a statement on Wednessday signed by its publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, urged security agencies to ensure the safe return of the girls.

Three days after the suspected Boko Haram assault, the police are still trying to ascertain the whereabouts of 30 schoolgirls, officials told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday.

Suspected Boko Haram operatives on Monday stormed the school located in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area, Yobe State, carting away foodstuff amongst other valuables.

Reports also emerged that the insurgents ‘seized scores of girls’ at the school, although official confirmation of this had been difficult.

The PDP expressed hope that the girls will soon be found.

“Indeed, we are very disturbed by this ugly development especially given the conflicting reports on the whereabouts of these innocent girls.

“Our party restates that the life, safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians remain of paramount importance to us and we therefore insist that all efforts must be exerted to find these students.

“The PDP is monitoring development on the position of the Nigeria Police investigation of the matter. We however charge the Inspector General of Police to immediately put all machinery in place to unravel this disturbing situation and recover the missing children.”