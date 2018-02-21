CBN reform divides Senate

Related News

The Senate was on Wednesday divided over the process the budget of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) constitutionally passes before approval.

The senators were also divided on whether the governor of the CBN should double as chairman of the bank, as it exists at present.

They also expressed different opinions on the process the CBN budget passes through before approval.

While some argued that the budget should be brought to the whole house for consideration, others favoured the present situation which only allows a committee to peruse the budget.

The division occurred when a bill for an act to amend CBN Act was being considered for second reading.

Samuel Anyanwu (Imo-PDP) who gave insight into the amendments said the bill seeks to allow ”transparency, independence and monitoring the policy environment.”

He mentioned highlights of the amendments to include: separating the chairman of the CBN board from the CBN governor, ensuring the approval of the CBN budget at the National Assembly, providing for the salaries of the staff to be fixed by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and providing for the presentation to the National Assembly by the CBN governor on the state of the economy and monetary measures.

“The weak supervision of the CBN stems from the act, the CBN governor acts as the chairman of CBN board, and this is not in accordance with the principle of corporate governance which abrogates the separation of roles of the chairman of the board and the governor to ensure proper internal checks and balancing.

“In most developed countries, to ensure accountability, (banks) birthed and supervised by a board, are not chaired by the governor. Countries like UK, Switzerland, and other countries leave the task of the governor from the chairman of the supervisory board.

“Currently, going by the provision of the act, there is little or practically no oversight of the CBN by the National Assembly owing to the fact that the CBN neither reports its monitoring decision to the National Assembly or its annual budget. Considering our institutional context, there is need for checks and balancing,” Mr. Anyanwu said.

The senators were however divided on the provisions of the amendments.

Specifically, they debated on the issues of chairmanship of the CBN board and National Assembly’s consideration of the approval of the bank’s budget.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, said most of the proposed amendments are needless as they were already catered for.

“On page 2, of the lead debate, look at the highlights of the proposed amendments. Most, if not all, those things are currently done. For example, ensuring the approval of the budget of CBN by the National Assembly. The CBN is supposed to bring its budget proposal here, we were waiting for it last week, we came under an order to insist that they bring. So I don’t think we need to bother much by putting a bill to that effect because it is a constitutional provision.

“Secondly, providing for the salaries of the CBN staff by to be fixed by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the CBN doesn’t have to come under that. The CBN is supposed to come under the Wages, Income and Salaries Commission.

”On providing for the presentation to the National Assembly by the CBN governor on the state of the economy and monetary measures, at any time, we can call the CBN governor to come here or to visit our committees and make presentation on whatever we need to know and understand. We don’t need a bill. We have sufficient grounds and mandate to insist on this.

“What I am not sure is separating the chairman of the CBN board from the CBN governor. I don’t have such idea about this but if that would add to the efficiency of the CBN, then I support that.”

Abdullahi Gobir (Sokoto-APC) wants the office of the CBN governor and that of the board to be occupied ”by different persons.”

“I rise to support this bill particularly the issue of separation of powers, between the chairman and the governorship because you cannot say that the person supervising trillions of monies will now be also the chairman of that board because if there is any wrong doing, he would be able to cover it within that area without anybody knowing. I think there is need for an external body very experienced in financial matters who should be the chairman of the board.

“Secondly, you have to look at the economic situation of this country. There are so many accounting shenanigans that are going on within the financial sector.”

James Manager (Delta-PDP) also wants the budget of the bank to pass through Senate’s scrutiny.

He said, “I rise to support this bill in a way. It is our responsibility to approve their budget. The budget must necessarily come here and the salaries and wages, this is not supposed to come to revenue mobilisation. Some of these things are constitutional matters. Separating the chairman of the board from the governor of the CBN, here we have to be very careful. The moment you provide another supervisory body on something that is very important to Nigerians, you will see conflict and then it would create problem for the ordinary Nigerians.”

Dino Melaye (Kogi-APC) said the fusion of the two offices will not give room ”for checks and balances.”

“There is no doubt that to have check and balances, it is absurd, it is administratively illogical, to conceive the idea that a man would be a judge in his own case. This is beyond who is currently the CBN governor. We are talking about capacity building, we are talking about institutional building and the problem we have into his country is that we have weak institutions and strong individuals.

“In order to reduce the strength of these individuals, and increase the strength of our institution, there must be an administrative apathy. For example, the office of the CBN governor as presently constituted implements policy decisions of the board of the Central Bank. How can you as chairman of the board, be the one also to implement the policy decision of the board.”

Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-PDP) however had a contrary opinion. He drew the attention of his colleagues to the dangers in separating the two offices.

“I support this with my head and I don’t support this with my heart. I can only make one example just to let my colleagues who want to support this bill, know the danger we want to put ourselves into.

“Recently, the NNPC board was reconstituted and it’s supposed to help in checking NNPC but what happened? The President of the Federal Republic put his chief of staff as a member of the board of NNPC. When they now have to give this same power to the President of the Federal Republic or anyone saying that he can also bring a board chairman and a CBN governor what do you think is going to happen?

“So he can decide that his house boy becomes the president of the board. So we should look at the implication of what we want to drag ourselves into. There is nothing wrong in the governor of CBN also being chairman by the fact of what has been written in this paper.”

Kabir Marafa (Zamfara-APC) who supported the separation of the two offices however wants the CBN budget to be debated at the floor of the Senate

“Mr. President, while I agree with the Senate leader on items 3 and 4 and disagree with Senate leader on item 2 for ensuring the approval of the CBN by the National Assembly. There is difference between bringing the budget to the National Assembly mainly for perusal and actually considering and passing. Mr. President, we heard from the former CBN governor and now the current Emir of Kano when he rubbished the National Assembly when they demanded to have the budget of CBN. He drew the attention of the National Assembly to the fact that they have ceded their power to the board of CBN. That the CBN board is the one that has absolute powers to consider and determine CBN budgets.

“Mr. President, for whatever it takes, I think it is now time that we look at CBN budget. Especially given the present way CBN approves projects, interventions that nobody knows how it is determined. They decide where to take projects of various magnitudes with big figures to institutions, communities without National Assembly knowing how these projects are conceived, how they are distributed.”

Meanwhile, Adamu Aliero (Kebbi-PDP) wants the status quo to remain as he said the proposed amendment is not introducing any ‘new thing.’

“This bill is not introducing anything new because the budget of the CBN is normally brought to the National Assembly for approval. We have our own committee in charge of banking institutions and Central Bank is included. They scrutinise the budget of CBN and if there is any anomaly they see, they always raise it. And in no time did we summon the CBN governor that he refused to come,” he said.

Also, the Senate Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye said the two offices should be left as it is (merged) in conformity with global practices.

“I went out briefly to check Central Banks of the world and what I found is instructive. I checked eight countries, all of them did not separate the chairman and the dominant figure that is the governor in those countries. If we choose to separate it in Nigeria, that’s our right but what I’m saying is, the fact that these institutions around the world, I checked advanced countries, I checked ‘middle-level’ countries, I checked African countries and in every case whoever is chairman is also the one that we call governor in Nigeria. I will warn us not to begin an example that will later haunt us,” he said.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, who presided over the plenary said the issue of budget consideration has been covered under the fiscal responsibility act.

He however proposed a public hearing to seek input of Nigerians ”in other grey areas.”

“The issue of bringing the CBN budget is already settled under the fiscal responsibility act because if you go to section 21 of that act, it says that CBN and other government parastatals and agencies listed in the schedule, about 21 of them will submit (budget) to the Minister of Finance who will ensure that that budget will accompany the appropriation bill for that particular year. So, it’s already settled under the law. So, if they fail to do that, then they are breaching the law.

“It’s better we go for a public hearing where some of these issues will be deliberated and we’ll be able to get input from Nigerians.”

The bill was passed for second reading after a voice vote.