Two pupils die in Abuja school after eating party biscuits

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have confirmed the death of two pupils of the Local Education Authority (LEA), Kubwa II school after eating biscuits at a party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Tuesday, two 14-year-old pupils of the school, Nehemiah Yahaya and Yahaya Garba, of primary 5 and 4 respectively, died after eating biscuits at a party allegedly organised by unknown persons.

The spokesperson of the police in the FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, told NAN that no arrest had been made as investigation was ongoing.

He said that the case would be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Following the incident, the Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Musa Dikko, suspended activities at the school till Monday, February 26.