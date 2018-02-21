Stop needless, unsubstantiated criticisms, APC tells PDP

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to a series of criticism of its governance style and actions by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, urging the opposition party to stop peddling ‘unsubstantiated’ claims.

The APC on Wednesday in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, also said the allegations against the party, federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by the PDP were “wild and unsubstantiated.”

The PDP had, Tuesday, in a statement listed certain acts by the ruling party, the federal government and its agencies which it said were unconstitutional and capable of destroying democracy.

The party highlighted these issues to include underage voting in Kano; INEC partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to track campaign funds; ‘manipulation’ of performance indices by the president, demolition of properties belonging to persons perceived to be in opposition and monitoring of social media accounts for hate speech.

Although the APC avoided addressing some of the specific accusations levelled against it, it urged the PDP to stop misleading Nigerians.

“In the name of playing opposition, the PDP has typically chosen to launch itself back into reckoning by engaging in destructive propaganda, deliberately spreading false, misleading and fabricated tales with intent to cause resentments, distrust and panic in the country.

“While APC recognises the right of the PDP and indeed any other political party to criticise our Party, and the policies and programmes of our government, however, we believe this should be done based on facts and reason.

‘While we do not speak for the INEC, we wish to state however that it borders on cheap blackmail for PDP to launch wholesale attack on the integrity of this institution in the way it has done. INEC is certainly not yet the perfect institution that we all aspire to. However, it appears that to PDP, INEC can only be good enough if PDP wins election.

“Hence, this pre-emptive and presumptuous attack on INEC. We call on the PDP to address itself to new realities where every registered voter is entitled to one vote. Never again will the country return to the primitive and undemocratic ways of ballot snatching and dubious announcement of election results which was perfected and regularly perpetuated by the PDP when it was in power. Nevertheless, our position remains that anyone found to have violated any aspect of the Electoral Act should be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The party urged the PDP to ”live in present realities.”

“Strangely, the PDP has also faulted the EFCC’s offer of assistance to INEC to monitor campaigns funds. What is the PDP afraid of? It is clear that the party is still living in the past when public funds were criminally diverted to sponsor its political activities.

“It is obvious that PDP is still terrified by transparency, preferring instead that Nigeria continue to wallow in the culture of corruption and impunity that it has entrenched in the country because that that is the only way the party knows how to operate. Corruption is their oxygen. APC welcomes any measures taken to ensure transparency in electoral financing.

“Most shockingly, PDP alleges that the Federal Government is making plans to “manipulate performance Indices” and even claims that government has hired agents for this assignment. How low can they get?

”The country’s slide and subsequent exit from recession was announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) under this same government. We therefore wonder what they are talking about. It’s either that PDP do not realise that allegations such as this is capable of eroding confidence in the economy or they just don’t care as long as their desperate bid to return to power is served.”