CAN urges Nigerian govt to overhaul security agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged the federal government to overhaul the security agencies in the country for effective and efficient service delivery.

The president of the association, Samson Ayokunle, made the appeal in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Ayokunle said the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association pointed out issues on security challenges surrounding the country.

He said CAN commiserated with the the bereaved of all the killings in parts of the country, especially Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Zamfara states by terrorists, herdsmen and bandits.

“We call on the government to overhaul the entire security agencies with a view to injecting new officers with new visions,” he said.

Mr. Ayokunle also encouraged Christians that have attained the voting age to register for the forthcoming general election at it was very important for everyone to have their cards ready before elections.

“We appeal to our members not to be intimidated or be discouraged by the frustration associated with the registration but to ensure that they all secured their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“We urge Christians to participate in the political process of the country as the need arises with a view to having the right people at the right places of governance.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the underage registration that characterises the ongoing registration of voters in some parts of the country,’’ CAN said.

Officials of the association at the NEC meeting included Mr. Ayokunle, the Vice President, Joseph Otubu; the General Secretary, Musa Asake; and Assistant General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.