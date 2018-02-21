Reps investigate ‘modern slavery’, human trafficking, other crimes

Related News

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its committees on human rights and foreign affairs to investigate the rising cases of modern slavery, human trafficking, domestic servitude and forced labour involving Nigerians at home and abroad and proffer solutions.

This decision was taken after the house adopted a motion moved by Samuel Ikon (Akwa-Ibom – PDP) and three others.

Mr. Ikon said the statistics released by a UN migration organisation publication in 2017 showed that a great percentage of Nigerian women and girls are trafficked out of the country for several reasons with an estimated 20 million persons recorded as victims of modern slavery in 2016.

He said the federal government had not been able to tackle the matter and adress the root causes.

“There have been several reports in the media about how Nigerians are faced with severe slavery challenges without the needed intervention from the federal government to address the root causes of the problem.

“The reason for this global embarrassment is that the government of Nigeria has paid little or no attention to border security, and has also failed to educate the public on re-orientation and re-integration programs for victims.”

He said despite the huge budgetary provision yearly to relevant agencies such as NAPTIP ( The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons), modern slavery, human trafficking and forced labour still occur.

Many Nigerians, particularly women, reportedly started migrating to Italy and other nations in the early 1990s ostensibly for greener pastures. Many are engaged in prostitution.

It became a thriving business with cartels springing up all over Europe.

To curb human trafficking, NAPTIP recently engaged the services of local witch doctors resident in Edo State, believed to be instrumental to the exodus of the females.

In the aftermath of gruelling tales of torture and forced labour in Libya, Nigeria in recent weeks has had to initiate the return of many of its citizens.