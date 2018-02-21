Man accuses wife of carrying pregnancy for another man

Related News

Mr. Ola told the Igando Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve the marriage, citing infidelity and unrelenting determination of his wife, Aminat Ola, to kill him.

The 34-year-old man, told court that Aminat was having an affair with another man, who had now made her pregnant.

“Aminat is cheating on me and she eventually got pregnant for her lover,’’ Mr. Ola alleged.

He also accused Aminat of being fetish and always wanting to kill him, saying that she was in the habit of wanting to stab him during their frequent fights.

“Aminat once brought a liquid substance home and forced me to use it. After drinking and bathing with it, my life became miserable, my business crumbled to the extent that I was begging to feed.”

He said that Aminat hardly stayed at home, adding that “she goes to her parent’s house thrice a week and comes home late.

“She once brought out a knife threatening to kill herself if I stopped her from visiting her mother.”

Mr. Ola said that Aminat never cared for him, alleging also that whenever he gave her money to buy ingredients to make food, she would end up not cooking.

He begged the court to terminate the marriage forthwith because the love he once had for Aminat had completely faded.

“Please, dissolve this marriage. I have never had peace of mind since the day I married her,” Mr. Ola pleaded.

Aminat, however, denied the allegations, saying that she had never indulged in adultery.

“I am not pregnant for any man. I have never cheated on my husband since the very day I married him.”

The 24-year-old fashion maker admitted, however, that she had once threatened to kill Ola with a knife.

“I brought out a knife to defend myself when my husband brought out cutlass to machete me,” she said.

Aminat also denied being fetish as alleged by her husband.

“When I was pregnant, I attended a prayer house and I was given an oil to use. I gave some to my husband. My mother also used from the oil and nothing bad happened to any of us.”

She, however, accused Mr. Ola of infidelity, disclosing that he started dating another woman, barely two years after their marriage.

The mother of one disclosed that Mr. Ola was always accusing her of having an affair with his brother.

“Ismaila brought out a cutlass; made some incantations on it and gave it to me to swear that if I have had sex with his brother I should die within seven days which I did.”

Aminat alleged further that Ola had promised to send her to school when he wanted to marry her but that after their marriage he failed to fulfil his promise but instead enrolled her in dress making.

She begged the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of the marriage, saying she was still in love with the man.

The President of the court, Mr Akin Akinniyi, admonished the couple to maintain peace.

He adjourned the case until March 6 for hearing.

(NAN)