Dasuki’s corruption trial adjourned

An FCT High Court on Wednesday adjourned until March 22, continuation of hearing in the case involving former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, pending the outcome of judgement of the Supreme Court on his appeal.

The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the case after Mr. Dasuki’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, holding the brief of Joesph Daudu applied for adjournment.

Mr. Adedipe informed the court that Mr. Dasuki’s matter is pending at the apex court and the outcome of the judgment on March 2, may affect the case pending in the trial court.

He also expressed surprise that Mr. Dasuki was not in court.

Responding, Henry Ajiga, holding the brief of Rotimi Jacobs, who did not oppose the application, prayed the court to adjourn it to the same day with a sister case.

He also expressed surprise on Mr. Dasuki ‘s absence, adding that the date for hearing was transmitted to the agency holding him.

Mr. Dasuki is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

On trial along with Mr. Dasuki were Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director, and two others (NAN )