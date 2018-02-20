Senate wants drug rehabilitation centres in all LGA

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health, to establish rehabilitation centre in each Local Government Area of the country.

The Senate also resolved to “mandate the Committee on Health to ensure that the Federal Government gives the centres the needed attention when established.”

The resolutions were sequel to the deliberation on a motion titled, “Urgent need to establish more Rehabilitation centres across the country”, sponsored by Jeremiah Timbut Useni (PDP, Plateau South) and nine other senators.

The Senate had in December, 2017, organised a roundtable which was aimed at addressing illegal drug use across the nation.

Mr. Useni noted that drugs and substance abuse have become the order of the day in all parts of the country with the attendant negative consequences which include criminal activities such as armed robbery, rape etc.

He expressed worry that at least 50 per cent of all addicts are likely to bear children with the same addictive traits in their offspring ”unless and until they undergo professional drugs cessation rehabilitation.”

He added that drugs and substances abuse affect intelligence which has gross negative effect on a person’s development across physical, interpersonal, social and daily life.

“Rehabilitation centres, if increased will be able to address quite a number of issues both in the short term and the long term including professional rehabilitation of drug addicts, diagnosis of children on childhood psychological disorders, personality functioning for adults, intelligence (l.Q) testing.

“An increase in the number of these centres will go a long way to reduce drugs related issues such as, impairment of memory, judgment, irritability, paranoid, suicidal ideation (suggestions to commit suicide), agitation or aggressiveness among the youths”, he said.

The lawmaker explained that the unemployed graduates who are holding certificates in psychiatry, public health and community health will be absolved by these centres.

“Drug addicts are seen everywhere on the streets,” said Senator Philip Gyunka (PDP, Nasarawa North). “I have the strong belief that if the rehabilitation centres are established, there will be less crime in the society.”

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, emphasised that drug abuse negatively affects the productivity of Nigerian youth.

“This issue of drug abuse is a threat to youths’ productivity. There’s a need to break the chain between the dealers and users as it is fostering crimes in the country. Security agencies should curb the distribution of drugs,” Mr. Ekweremadu said.

The Senate then resolved to urge relevant stakeholders like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to key into the proposed rehabilitation centres idea.