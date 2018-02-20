Man accuses wife of being pregnant for boyfriend, seeks divorce

Related News

A 34-year-old man has approached the Igando Customary court for dissolution of marriage after accusing his wife of being pregnant for her boyfriend.

Ola Ismaila, an indigene of Ede, Osun State, said he got to know about his wife’s supposed pregnancy when she started having stomach pains.

Mr. Ismaila said his suspicion was confirmed when he caught his wife, Aminat, patronising a midwife for a pregnancy test and possible abortion.

“I have not released in her whenever we have sex based on doctor’s advice,” Mr. Ismaila said.

“Right from the day I got married to her, her way has been questionable. She has a boyfriend. The boyfriend even called her right on our matrimonial bed around 7 a.m. How can an unmarried man call my wife around 7 a.m.?

“Her mother could testify to her infidelity. Even when I reported her to the mum, she corrected her and asked her to delete her boyfriend’s number from her mobile phone.”

Mr. Ismaila also accused his wife, who is his landlord’s daughter, of being fetish.

“When she was pregnant with her twins, she brought an oil from her mum telling me to use. After bathing and drinking out of the oil, things turned around. My job became so bad to the point I couldn’t feed my family.”

He further accused her of threatening his life with a knife.

But Aminat denied all the allegations but said she used the knife in self-defence.

“He brought out cutlass the first and second time, then the third time, I picked up a knife to defend myself,” she said.

“I have never cheated on my husband. The man that called me was my JAMB mate. I called him after missing his call the night before. It was around 9 am that I spoke with him.

“I was not pregnant for any man. I was only having pain below my abdomen after an operation I had while giving birth to our child. My husband was just being suspicious for what is not real.

“About the oil, it was given to me by my mum which she got from a church. Everybody that used out of the oil never complained except him.”

She further pleaded with the court not dissolve their four-year-old marriage, adding that she still loves him despite her husband’s “lack of love.”

Akin Akinniyi, the court president, ruled that the couple should be referred to the dispute resolution section.

He said they both lacked understanding, adding that the court was not just a dissolution centre but a reconciliation home.

He adjourned the case till March 6.