OAU lecturers pull out of national ASUU

OAU
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has pulled out of the national body to form a new body following a feud between both sides.

The feud between the national body and the chapter led to the disowning of OAU chapter by the national body.

According to the resolution of the congress of the OAU chapter that held on February 12, signed by the chairman of its caretaker committee, Niyi Sunmonu, the branch condemned the resolution of the ASUU National Executive Council meeting on the issues affecting the group.

“Last year, 732 of the 1,371 academic staff of Obafemi Awolowo University wrote to the university management to stop payment of their check off dues to the national body to express our displeasure against the way the national body handles the OAU branch’s crisis. There are several reasons for pulling out which include the alleged unilateral removal of the elected treasurer by ASUU national president and also the alleged transfer of N11 million from OAU branch account to ASUU national account,” he said.

The university chapter of ASUU has not been in good terms with the national body following the removal of the Caleb Aborisade-led executives by the branch congress, a move that was rejected by the national body.

However, the OAU chapter vowed to be with the Niyi Sunmonu-led caretaker committee and stopped payment of their check off dues to the national body.

Mr. Aborisade could not be immediately reached for comments.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.