Illegal arms importation: How SSS, police others shared N1 million – Customs Official

One of the accused persons facing trial over the unlawful importation of 661 pump action rifles into the country Monday told a federal judge he paid N1 million to security agencies to smuggle the goods out of the ports.

Mahmud Hassan, as Assistant Comptroller of Customs, said this in a recorded interrogation by officials of the State Security Service which was tendered before the court in a trial-within-trial before Ayotunde Faji, a judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Mr. Hassan, the second defendant; Salisu Danjuma, another Customs officer; and Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, and Matthew Okoye are charged with illegal importation of firearms, conspiracy, forgery and altering of documents, and offering a bribe to government officials.

Last month, Mr. Hassan’s lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, objected to the tendering of his client’s statement before the court on the ground that it was obtained under duress.

The lawyer and other defence lawyers called for a trial-within-trial to ascertain whether the accused was coerced into giving the statement leading to the adjournment of the matter.

At the trial-within-trial on Monday, the video recorded on March 27 last year and tendered by Jaiye Emmanuel, an SSS operative, showed Mr. Hassan giving a breakdown of how the N1 million he paid was shared by the security agencies.

“I gave N1 million to facilitate the moving of the container out of the port but it was not because of the guns,” Mr. Hassan had said during interrogation.

“The examiners were given N200,000; CIO N100,000; Enforcement N200,000; Police, SSS between N20,000 and N30,000; exit gate, N20,000; and final gate N50,000.”

In the video, Mr. Hassan said he initially agreed N3.8 million (for clearing the container) with the importer when he was told the container contained steel doors, but on hearing that it contained 661 pump action rifles, he raised the figure to N4 million.

The Attorney General of the Federation in charge number FHC/L/190c/17, alleged that the accused persons conspired with one another to illegally import into Nigeria 661 Pump Action Rifles.

They were also alleged to have forged the documents which include: two Bill of Ladings, one reads ‘Shanghai China’, as Port of Loading, instead of ‘Istanbul’, and another one which reads: ‘Steel Doors’, as the contents of the container instead of Customs’ Form M, Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) used in smuggling the said 661 rifles Into the country.

Mr. Hassan was alleged to have corruptly offered N400,000 to one Aliu Musa, the Examination Officer of the Federal Operation Unit of the Customs Service, with an intent to prevent 100 per cent search on a container marked PONU 825914/3, which was used in bringing into the country the said arms.

He was also alleged to have corruptly given N1 million to government officials at Apapa Port, through his colleague, Danjuma Abdulahi, in order to prevent the search of the said container used in bringing in the guns.