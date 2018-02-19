FRSC reduces accident rate across Nigeria by 62% – Official

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has reduced the rate of road accidents in Nigeria by 62 per cent since its establishment on February 18, 1988, according to its Kaduna sector commander, Umar Ibrahim.

“The corps has recorded a milestone; it has reduced road accidents from 25,792 in 1988 to barely 9,694 in 2016, representing 62 per cent decrease in road accidents,” he said on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that before the establishment of the FRSC, Nigeria had one of the most accident-prone roads in the world and was second only to Ethiopia.

Mr. Ibrahim attributed the success to intensive public enlightenment and highway operations designed to curb road accidents.

Mr. Umar, who spoke at a dinner to wind up week-long activities to mark FRSC’s 30 years, urged the personnel to work hard toward further reducing accidents on the nation’s roads, and advised Nigerians to obey traffic regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six officers of the sector, who had distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties, were given special rewards during the dinner.

Those honoured included Deputy Road Commander Waheed Salihu, who emerged the best patrol man of the sector.

Also honoured were Road Commander Aliyu Audu and Road Commander Sain Gwom Ambisa, who emerged second and third best respectively.

Others included Route Marshal Assistant Isah Kabir, Assistant Chief Inspector Halilu Abubakar and Assistant Chief Inspector Lawal Ahmed.

The Kaduna Zonal Commander of the corps, Assistant Corps Marshal Bulus Darwang, who also spoke at the dinner, commended the officers and marshals for a job well-done, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

(NAN)