Buhari pays tribute to late Islamic scholar

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday paid tribute to late Islamic scholar, Abubakar Tureta, describing him as a man of remarkable erudition and character who spent his life promoting peaceful co-existence among people of different faiths.

In a condolence message to the family of the late scholar, President Buhari said the deceased, who lived an incredibly humble life, will be long remembered for “staying above controversy throughout his impressive life of scholarship, abhorring divisive statements.”

The president who described his death as “a major depletion of the forest of knowledge, a defoliation of a big branch on the tree of learning whose contributions to Islam are immeasurable,” urged other Islamic scholars to emulate his humility.

The president said the best tribute Mr. Tureta’s followers, fans and students owe him is to live by his good examples.

President Buhari prayed Allah to forgive his gentle soul, reward his virtuous deeds with paradise and comfort his family in their moment of grief.