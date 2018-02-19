Buhari pays tribute to late Islamic scholar

National Mosque Abuja, used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Daily Trust]

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday paid tribute to late Islamic scholar, Abubakar Tureta, describing him as a man of remarkable erudition and character who spent his life promoting peaceful co-existence among people of different faiths.

In a condolence message to the family of the late scholar, President Buhari said the deceased, who lived an incredibly humble life, will be long remembered for “staying above controversy throughout his impressive life of scholarship, abhorring divisive statements.”

The president who described his death as “a major depletion of the forest of knowledge, a defoliation of a big branch on the tree of learning whose contributions to Islam are immeasurable,” urged other Islamic scholars to emulate his humility.

The president said the best tribute Mr. Tureta’s followers, fans and students owe him is to live by his good examples.

President Buhari prayed Allah to forgive his gentle soul, reward his virtuous deeds with paradise and comfort his family in their moment of grief.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Isa mutunci

    We are for Allaah and to Him we shall all return. Indeed the late scholar was humility personified. As one of those disciples of late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, Sheikh Tureta worked assiduously for Islam’s upliftment. May Allaah grant him entry into paradise.