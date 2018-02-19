Book on JAMB registrar Oloyede for launch Wednesday

Related News

A book written in honour of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, will be launched Wednesday.

The 579-page book, entitled “Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences”, was edited by three lecturers of the University of Ilorin, Y. Imam, R. Adebayo and A. Ali-Agan, all former students of Mr. Oloyede.

The book launch, scheduled to take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, by 10.00 a.m. will be chaired by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Modibo Belgore, while the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem, will be the Chief Host.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Afiz Oladosu, a professor and the book reviewer; and the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin, who is the book presenter.

One of the editors of the book, Mr. Imam, said the book was written as “a show of appreciation for Prof. Oloyede’s mentorship and tutelage and also to celebrate his numerous achievements in leadership positions, especially his tenure as vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin from 2007 to 2012.”

According to him, Mr.,Oloyede “actually turned round that university. He is a pacesetter for all other vice chancellors in terms of what administration should be”.

The Professor of Islamic Studies added that, “ever since he became JAMB Registrar, Professor Oloyede has broken records. He has been able to recover N7 billion in a year. In a country where most people are known for fraudulent behaviour, 419 and all that, he has stood out. Someone like him should be celebrated”.

Mr. Oloyede ,a professor,served as the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin between 2007 and 2012.

He also served as President of the Association of African Universities (AAU). He was also on the Boards of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the International Association of Universities (IAU).

He was appointed JAMB Registrar in August 2016.