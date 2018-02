Saraki speaks on constitution review

Related News

The President of the Senate,Bukola Saraki, on Monday expressed his excitement as 25 out of the nation’s 36 states have voted on the constitution review amendments that were passed by the National Assembly in July 2017.

Mr. Saraki, who took to his social media accounts to share his excitement, said that the passage of the amendments by the 25 states was a testament to the fact that “with the right vision and follow-through, we can achieve ANYTHING as a nation.” He also said the process was a pointer that “politicians from various walks of life and various parties can still come together to get things done.”

“I am excited about the news that 25 out of 36 States have voted on the #ConstitutionReview amendments that the 8th National Assembly passed in 2017.

“In 2015, when we first started the ambitious process to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we never could have imagined the level of support and participation that we would get from all of you — everyday Nigerians, members of the civil society, and political actors across the country.

“This is why the passage of the #ConstitutionReview amendments in 25 states across the country, is a pat on the back of legislators at both the federal and state levels — because it shows that with the right vision and follow-through, we can achieve ANYTHING as a nation.

“Make no mistake, this is another #PromiseKept by the 8th National Assembly, and it further demonstrates that despite our differences politicians from various walks of life and various parties can still come together to get things done.

“Moving forward, I cannot wait to receive the #ConstitutionReview documents at the National Assembly, so that we can move forward with the process of getting them assented and cemented in the laws of our great Federal Republic.

“Now that both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives have set up a joint committee to review the #ConstitutionReview amendments that did not scale through initially, we are encouraged with the level of collaboration that we have already seen from the State Assemblies throughout this process”.

“I am very encouraged for the next phase of this process,” he said.