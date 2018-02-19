2018 World Congress: IPI director, Barbara Trionfi, to visit Nigeria

Related News

Ahead of the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) scheduled for Nigeria in June, the director of the world body, Barbara Trionfi, will visit the country from Wednesday.

According to a statement by Eric Osagie, Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Limited and spokesman for the forthcoming congress, the visiting director will start her schedule in Abuja where she will attend a meeting with IPI members/media stakeholders, following which a joint press conference will be addressed by Trionfi and Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of the congress organising committee.

The IPI director will also visit the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

The IPI director will also visit Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and inspect the June congress venue, designated hotels and congress event centres.

The IPI director will be in Lagos on February 23 and 24, where she will meet with media stakeholders. She and Chairman of ThisDay, Nduka Obiegbena, will then address a joint press conference.

The IPI director will also visit Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu and media owners like former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and John Momoh, Chairman/CEO of Channels Television.

Ms. Trionfi, with background in International Relations and Human Rights, joined the IPI in 2000 as press freedom adviser for the Asia-Pacific region.

She conducted researches on human rights and freedom of expression.

Ms. Trionfi also oversaw IPI’s global press freedom activities.

As executive director, she manages IPI’s operations.

The director spoke last night about the importance of her visit and the hosting rights given to Nigeria:

“IPI is excited to hold its World Congress in Abuja this year and thankful to Nigeria’s leading news organisations for hosting it. For many years, IPI’s Nigeria National Committee has shown a great commitment to press freedom and quality journalism. The Abuja World Congress represents a unique opportunity for IPI’s global network of editors, leading journalists and media executives to build closer ties with their colleagues in Nigeria and West Africa, share experiences and advance a common strategy for safe, independent, public-interest journalism.”

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of editors, journalists and media executives across the world. The organisation promotes conditions that allow the media to operate free from interference and without fear of retaliation.

The IPI defends media freedom and the free flow of news.

This year’s IPI World Congress, holding in Abuja from June 21-23, 2018 will attract hundreds of leading editors and journalists from across the world, who will discuss numerous challenges journalists are facing.