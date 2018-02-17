Zamfara killings: Nigerians now ‘sourcing own security’ — PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of 41 Nigerians in Zamfara State and urged Nigerians to join forces in praying for the nation.

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday.

Mr. Ologbondiyan urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government to take decisive steps to end the incessant killings in various parts of the country.

He said it was heartbreaking that Nigerians were daily slaughtered by marauders.

“In the last two months, hundreds of helpless citizens have been murdered by bandits in various parts of the country.

“Hardly have tears dried over the gruesome killings in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Nasarawa and other states when marauders hit Zamfara, a state known for peace, killing 41 citizens in cold blood.

“Nigerians now live defenceless and in perpetual fear; our people are fast losing confidence in our institutions.

“As we speak, citizens are now sourcing their own security as APC-controlled Federal Government daily manifest crass indifference to the protection of our people,’’ Mr. Ologbondiyan alleged.

He said that the PDP stood with all citizens across the nation and share in their pains at this critical time.

The party spokesman called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political affiliation, as well as all people of goodwill across the world, to join forces in praying for the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to support the government and one another at what he described as critical time of the nation.

“We call on the APC-controlled Federal Government to seek help from Nigerians who can assist in our current situation.

“Our people have witnessed enough bloodletting and we must collectively find an end to the carnage.

“The PDP commiserates with the families of those killed in Zamfara and other states and pray God to grant us peace and all round protection in our country,’’ Mr. Ologbondiyan said.

(NAN)