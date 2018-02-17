Major highlights of Nigerian Senate last week

Related News

The controversy that trailed the passage of the amendment to the electoral act climaxed at the senate this week.

While some senators voted in concurrence with the House of Representatives, others openly showed their dissent to the new order proposed for the 2019 elections.

Separately, Nigerians were treated to an unusual comic relief when a senator stormed the headquarters of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to deliver a rare gift.

Below are some of the major highlights of the senate this week:

Tuesday

– While narrating an issue relating to security in Zamfara state, Kabir Marafa, accused Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of preventing members from expressing themselves at the Nigerian senate.

– In reaction to the viral news that a snake swallowed N36 million, Shehu Sani, stormed JAMB headquarters with anti-snake venom and snake charmers to help the board deal a permanent blow on snakes.

– In reaction to a suit filed against him by the federal government, Dino Melaye, accused the Nigerian police of colluding with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to arraign him on charges of misinformation.

Wednesday

– Amidst rowdiness and dissenting voices, the Senate passed the conference committee report on amendment to the Electoral Act.

– Ten senators, all from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, rejected amendment to section 25 of the electoral act which re-arranged the order of the 2019 elections.

– The senate issued a one-week ultimatum to 63 government agencies who are yet to submit details of their 2018 budget proposals.

– The Senate confirmed seven of the nine Resident Electoral Commissioner nominees sent for approval by President Muhammadu Buhari. Of the remaining two, one failed to show up for screening, while one is still under consideration.

Thursday

– The Senate suspended its Thursday’s sitting after fire broke out in a section of the National Assembly building.