PHOTO NEWS: Buhari hosts APC governors in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Kogi, Niger and Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari today received governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at his Daura hometown.

The President had on Thursday left Abuja for his hometown to commiserate with bereaved family members.

Aisha Mamman, wife of the President’s elder brother and Halima Dauda, the President’s niece and younger sister to his close associate had died recently.

Mr. Buhari travelled in an helicopter, landing at the Daura helipad in company of his aides and close family members.

Among his aides were Bashir Kankiya, Chief Security Officer to the President; Lawal Kazaure, the Chief Protocol Officer to the President and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The governors have been away from their various states for the most part of this week. They were part of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum meeting in Abuja on Wednesday before participating in a meeting of the National Economic Council on Thursday.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has remained largely away from his domain despite several citizens of his state having been killed by bandits in two separate attacks.

Below are some pictures of the governors’ visit to the president in Daura. All the photos were courtesy of the State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Kogi, Niger and Borno
