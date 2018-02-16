We’re ready for 2019 general election — Police IG

Related News

Despite the monumental upsurge of security challenges confronting the nation, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the police are ready for the 2019 general election.

Mr. Idris said this on Thursday in Lagos State after the public presentation of his book titled: Security and Justice: The pathway for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria.

The book which has 292-page and 18 chapters respectively proffers solutions to violence, corruption and other societal menace.

The elections are scheduled to hold in February and March 2019.

“We have the men and we have the materials (logistics) to carry out our duties successfully before, during and after the elections,” he said.

He also said that the police have curtailed the recent challenges of herdsmen/ farmers cashes in Benue State. However, he stressed that there was need for justice and reconciliation to ensure meaningful development.

“The challenges we are having with these herdsmen have gone down. In Benue, we have 15 units on ground and I have been monitoring their successes.

“I was in Benue and we have been having stakeholders’ meetings and we have been discussing.

“Based on that, people have been coming openly to state their problems and it is through this that we can understand each other and reconcile our differences,” Mr. Idris said.

“The role of traditional rulers in this reconciliation process cannot be over-emphasised because most of them have the ears of their people. When you have political disagreement in these communities, these traditional rulers are handy,” he added.

According to The Nation Newspaper, the police chief dedicated his 292-page book to his men.

Mr. Idris said proceeds from the book sales would be used to fund the Security and Justice Initiative, a foundation being established for the promotion of peace, security and reconciliation in Nigeria.

“I have watched with troubled heart the security challenges confronting this country. The challenges of Boko Haram in the North East, kidnappings and armed robberies, cattle rustling and militancy in virtually all parts of Nigeria.

“The farmers/herders clashes, assassination for various reasons, conflicts among the divergent communities, which often take dangerous dimensions and occur along the fault lines of ethnic, religious, regional and political differences.

“These challenges if not properly managed at the pace we are going, coupled with inflammatory and inciting statements will tear this country apart and drag us into unending crises.

“It is my conviction that when there is security, justice, peace and reconciliation in any nation, civil strife will be avoided. The civil war of 1967 to 1970 perhaps turned out as the first major and catostrophic crisis in the record of our national experience.

“This civil war occurred based on perceived ethnic and political differences and a feeling of injustice,” Mr. Idris said.

In attendance were Secretary to Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello, Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, former Minister of State Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Chairman Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro.

Others include former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, former head of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Aderemi Makanjuola, consulars and high commissioners/ambassadors of about 20 countries. There were also heads of military and paramilitary services.

In his remarks, Rilwanu Akiolu, Oba of Lagos commended the police chief for the book and blamed the porous borders and unattended forests for the lingering herders/farmers clashes in some parts of the country.

“This IG is an exposed and experienced officer and so, he is in a better position to tackle insecurity,” Mr. Akiolu said.

The monarch also disclosed his second term endorsement for Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and gave a stern warning that any aspirant who contested against him would fail.