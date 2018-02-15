Buhari congratulates new South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election today as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The president also felicitates with the African National Congress, ANC, and the government and people of South Africa, on the peaceful transfer of power that resulted in the election of President Ramaphosa.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday also saluted the “leadership and statesmanship of former President Jacob Zuma, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours”.

President Buhari said he looks forward to working with the new President of South Africa, and to enhanced cooperation of the governments of Africa’s two leading economies.